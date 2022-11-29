Statistics Finland on Monday revealed that its consumer confidence indicator remained at a historically low level in November. Finnish consumers, the indicator shows, were more pessimistic than ever about their own economy and more reluctant than ever to spend money on durable goods.

RETAIL SALES over the holidays could fall well short of last year based on the latest consumer sentiment data.

Only seven per cent of respondents estimated that the time was favourable for making expensive purchases. Respondents also indicated that they are unlikely to loosen their purse strings anytime soon, with only eight per cent stating that they intend to increase and 50 per cent that they intend to cut back on spending over the next 12 months.

Lasse Corin, the chief economist at Aktia, viewed that the survey results are a warning sign for holiday sales as many have tended to fill their holiday shopping baskets with durable goods.

“The Christmas retail period is set to be substantially weaker because the harsh reality is that interest rates on housing loans have risen and cost of living has in general increased. This Christmas, people have less money at their disposal than last because the interest costs of mortgage borrowers have risen significantly in the past year,” he said to Helsingin Sanomat.

The Christmas holidays are the most important retail season of the year, particularly for department stores and various speciality shops.

Finnish Commerce Federation does not compile statistics on holiday sales alone, but its statistics show that retail sales are usually roughly a fifth higher than the annual average in December, according to Helsingin Sanomat. A spokesperson for the interest group stated to the newspaper that the upcoming holidays may surprise positively given a couple of encouraging signs in the survey data.

First, consumer confidence has crept up slightly since October and September.

“The overall indicator may have hit its low point in September. The strong employment situation is also visible in the consumer confidence data as consumers see their personal risk of unemployment as low,” said Heidi Lauttamäki, an economist at Finnish Commerce Federation.

Respondents in employment estimated that their personal risk of redundancy or furlough is lower than the long-term average, possibly buoyed by news that the trend of the employment rate rose to 74.4 per cent in October.

“Consumers have also considered their own financial situation good throughout the autumn, which could mean surprising Christmas sales,” she added to Helsingin Sanomat.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT