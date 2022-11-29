The Finnish government, the environmental groups argue, has violated its own climate act by failing to draft a package of measures to rescue carbon sinks, which – according to the latest data – have eroded to the extent that the land use sector has turned from a carbon sink into a source of emissions.

GREENPEACE and the Finnish Association for Nature Conservation (SLL) have filed an administrative appeal over climate policy with the Supreme Administrative Court.

Tentatively attributed to intensive logging and slowing growth of forests, the erosion of carbon sinks undermines the very foundation of the national climate policy. Greenpeace and SLL view that the government has unlawfully neglected its obligation to assess the need for further measures and initiate a process for strengthening carbon sinks, thereby jeopardising its goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2035.

The climate act stipulates that the government must monitor the progress of climate actions and, based on the monitoring, decide on further measures necessary to meet the goals.

The appeal will trigger what is the first climate litigation in Finland. The environmental groups decided to file the appeal in an attempt to prompt the country to do its part to address what is the greatest crisis of our time, climate change, Touko Sipiläinen, the newly appointed country manager for Finland at Greenpeace, summarised to Helsingin Sanomat on Monday.

“We’re in a situation where the government hasn’t complied with its own climate act. The collapse of carbon sinks has stripped the government’s climate plan of its footing. This threatens the carbon neutrality goal of Finland,” he said.

The appeal pertains to the annual climate report the government presented to the Parliament on 27 October, demanding that the decision be revoked and the issue be sent back to further preparation. The report indicated that the government is on an increasingly narrow path to achieve neutrality by 2035.

“Finland has adopted science-based climate goals and a climate act designed to make sure the goals are reached. We Finns can be proud of these for a reason,” Kaisa Kosonen, a climate expert at Greenpeace, said in a joint press release from Greenpeace and SLL. “Now the government has neglected its statutory responsibility to monitor the goals’ fulfilment and make decisions on further measures if necessary.”

“Carbon sinks in the forest and land use sectors have collapsed, and yet there’s been no sufficient quantitative assessment of the further measures required by the situation – let alone a decision to update the plan.”

She underlined that it is crucial that the public can have confidence in the climate pledges of the administration.

The Finnish Environment Institute (Syke) and Finnish Climate Change Panel have both called for action to rescue carbon sinks following the release of a flash estimate by Statistics Finland in May. The estimate indicated that the land use sector has, for the first time ever, turned from a sink to a source of emissions.

This should have finally jolted the government to action, stated Hanna Aho, a conservation specialist at SLL.

“We’ve taken steps back and drifted off the path to carbon neutrality. We must now restore the sinks to historical levels,” she said to Helsingin Sanomat, pointing the finger at not only the current but also previous governments for their focus on increasing the supply of timber.

The focus has persisted despite scientists warning for long that increasing logging poses a risk to both the climate and natural diversity.

“Carbon sinks will decide the fate of Finnish climate policy. Inaction by Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s (SDP) government stands in stark contrast with the obligations laid down in the climate act. Climate goals set forth in law can’t be mere grandiloquence, but actions must be aligned with them.”

Minister of the Environment and Climate Change Maria Ohisalo (Greens) on Monday welcomed the appeal as the first step toward an important precedent.

“We’re talking about an important precedent in a number of ways. On a general level, it’s naturally very important that the civil society applies pressure on decision-makers when it comes to climate policy making,” she stated to Helsingin Sanomat.

Finland, she also underlined, is committed to international climate targets and its statutory goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2035.

“This will require both emission reductions and sufficient carbon sinks,” she said. “It’s clear that we’ll need a rescue package for carbon sinks. Climate actions in the land use sector fall within the purview of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.”

She also argued that the government responded to preliminary data on the state of carbon sinks without delay by launching preparations for a land use variation fee and increasing funding for climate sustainable forest management.

“We also initiated two studies: one on the reasons behind the collapse of sinks and the other on need to renew the forest act,” she said.

Statistics Finland is scheduled to present its official statistics on the land use sector in December. Natural Resources Institute (Luke), meanwhile, is to publish its study of the reasons for the collapse of carbon sinks.

“They’ll give us a more detailed picture of the scope of necessary measures. The government will discuss the situation in its evening class,” promised Ohisalo.

