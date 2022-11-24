The EU has awarded 7 MEUR to HUS Helsinki University Hospital led Consortium, which aims to unlock the full potential of real-world data collected in European cancer hospitals. This in turn will support the implementation of safer, more efficient, and personalized novel cancer therapies.

ONCOVALUE project aims to increase the capabilities of European cancer hospitals to easily and timely collect real-world data (RWD). Systematic collection and analysis of clinical data is needed for the continuous development of treatment and improvement of outcomes. Real-time high-quality clinical data also supports the decision making of regulatory and HTA bodies on the value of novel cancer therapies. At its best ONCOVALUE project may also enhance the commissioning of effective novel therapies. Additionally, RWD also enables the identification of the patient groups that do not get any benefit of a specific therapy, thus helping to target the treatments to patients with favorable response.

The consortium partners aim to develop novel AI-based tools to automate the collection and analytics of clinical data. Additionally, an end-to-end infrastructure for RWD reporting in health regulatory and HTA decision-making will be built. Furthermore, ONCOVALUE will ensure the implementation of the developed guidelines and methodologies, by providing trainings 1) for the collection and management of high-quality RWD in European cancer centers and 2) for the analysis of this data by HTA and regulatory bodies.

By opening the door to widespread regulatory and HTA integration of RWD, ONCOVALUE will lead to safer, more efficient, and affordable therapies, technologies, and digital solutions for (personalized) cancer care. As such, ONCOVALUE is positioned to contribute to increased cost-effectiveness and sustainability of cancer care. Systematic collection and evaluation of the patient reported outcomes will also lead to improved well-being of the patients. Subsequently, on the long-term implementation of value-based cancer care at European cancer hospitals will aid in reducing the growing burden of cancer treatment in the EU and worldwide.

The Consortium consists of several leading European cancer hospitals and industry partners specialized in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and communications. The proposal preparation was supported by Ttopstart, a consultancy company specialized in EU-funding.

The ONCOVALUE Consortium: HUS Helsinki University Hospital (FI), Stichting Het Nederlands Kanker Instituut-Anton (NL), Elevate BV (NL), IQVIA Solutions BV (NL), Rigshospitalet Copenhagen University Hospital (DK), BC Platforms LTD OY (FI), Siemens Healthcare GMBH (GER), Instituto Portugues de Oncologia do Porto (PT), Istituto Romagnolo per lo Studio dei Tumori "Dino Amadori" (IT), CIAOTech Srl (IT), TTOPSTART BV (NL).

Source: Helsinki University Hospital (HUS)