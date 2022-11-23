“We delivered around 7.4 million parcels during last year’s peak season. This year our estimates are more modest due to the global situation, but the parcel volumes will still be high. We will do everything in our power to ensure smooth deliveries and Christmas spirit,” says Tommi Kässi , Posti’s Vice President for eCommerce and Delivery Services.

The Christmas season is a busy time for parcel deliveries. This week, Posti is starting Saturday parcel deliveries and opening temporary pickup points across Finland to help parcels reach their destination smoothly.

Saturday parcel deliveries start in 13 cities

During the peak season, Posti will deliver parcels also on Saturdays in 13 cities. Saturday deliveries start on November 26 and continue until Christmas.

“Many people do their Christmas shopping during the weekend and can pick up parcels at the same time. We recommend picking up parcels quickly, especially from parcel lockers: an empty locker will benefit others, as well,” Tommi Kässi says.

33 temporary pickup points will open on November 25



Posti is opening 33 temporary parcel pickup points for the peak season on November 25. Temporary pickup points will be placed near popular parcel lockers to make the trip as short as possible in case the locker is full. You can also order parcels directly to temporary pickup points.



In addition to temporary pickup points, customers are served in 3,300 service points across Finland. All service point locations and opening hours can be found here.



HT

Source: Posti