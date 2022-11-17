Tiilismäenrinne is located to the north of Länsiväylä, close to Kivenlahti metro station. The existing industrial and storage buildings would be replaced by blocks of flats, commercial premises, a daycare centre and a multi-floor carpark. The forested area would remain a habitat and passageway for the flying squirrels.

Tiilismäenrinne is the first large street block in the regenerating urban Kiviruukki that is mainly intended for housing. The proposed detailed plan would bring nearly 800 new residents to the area.

The plan proposal also reflects the residents' views. For example, the area around Ruukintie, in particular, has been made more vibrant and diverse. The carpark building and the blocks of flats closest to the adjacent small residential houses have also been lowered on the residents' request.

Currently, the lowest blocks of flats are proposed to have 5–6 floors. The area's calculated number of residents, as well as the plan's total amount of floor space, have been reduced from the earlier versions. However, the tallest buildings still have 16 floors. They are located in the southern part of the area, along Ruukintie.

The City Planning Committee will discuss the proposed detailed plan at its meeting on 23 November 2022. If the plan is made available for viewing, a meeting will be held for residents for information and discussions. Further information will be updated on the planning project website and the City of Espoo's Facebook page.

Kiviruukki's new partial master plan steering the work

Tiilismäenrinne is part of Kiviruukki's more extensive urban area, whose partial master plan entered into force recently. The old industrial area in Kiviruukki will be replaced by a green and densely built urban area consisting of homes, jobs and services. The area also has an important circular and bioeconomy innovation centre that brings together research and training operators and businesses.

The City received no complaints against the partial master plan, approved in January 2022, which allowed the plan to gain legal force swiftly.

HT

Source: The City of Espoo