The Memorandum of Understanding enables cooperation and exchange of information between the ministries in logistics digitalisation.

On 15 November 2022 , Finland's Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Harakka and Estonia's Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Kristjan Järvan signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Finnish and Estonian ministries on advancing the digital transformation in the field of logistics.

The ministers signed the Memorandum of Understanding while attending a seminar on cooperation between Finland and Estonia, held at the House of the Estates in Helsinki. Other Finnish and Estonian ministers also attended the event.

“This agreement between our countries will facilitate cross-border transport and promote the green transition. As frontrunners in this field, Finland and Estonia encourage other EU countries to make use of our knowledge and expertise when introducing advanced digital solutions,” says Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Harakka.

“I welcome the Memorandum of Understanding we signed today between Finland and Estonia as a great step to emphasise the political will on digitalisation of logistics and the importance of real time economy," says Kristjan Järvan, Estonian Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology.

"The whole economy is increasingly moving towards real-time business data exchange and Estonia is proud to be a frontrunner together with Finland on this matter. The digitalisation of transport and logistics directly contributes to the efficient functioning of logistics helping with green transition and sustainability,” Järvan adds.

Cooperation between Finland and Estonia plays an important role in promoting the digitalisation of logistics. In Finland, cross-border cooperation is included in the government resolution on the digitalisation of logistics, published last year. Cooperation is expected to increase efficiency in international transport, create new business opportunities and promote the achievement of emission reduction targets.

What next?

Cross-border cooperation will continue between the ministries. Project parties are currently preparing for the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) call for proposals, which will close in January 2023.

