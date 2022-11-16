End-of-year shopping days Singles’ Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday continue to grow their popularity in Finland. According to a survey Posti conducted for the second year in a row, Finns shop mostly online during shopping days, with women and younger respondents being generally more interested in them. The survey was conducted in mid-October and included responses from one thousand participants.

”Christmas is a busy time for us at Posti, and shopping days have a clear impact on our parcel deliveries. Black Friday is particularly popular, and according to our survey, many start their Christmas shopping then. Since most do their shopping online, we wanted to find out what affects customers there, like store origin and the sustainability of deliveries,” says Tommi Kässi, Vice President, Large Domestic Customers, Parcel and eCommerce at Posti.

Black Friday is still the most popular shopping day

Black Friday is still the most popular shopping day in Finland. The day originates from the United States and falls on November 25 this year. Nearly all Finns (94%) know the day by name, and 34% bought something last Black Friday. A year ago, the figure was 30%.

Singles’ Day and Cyber Monday are more well-known this year. 54% know both days at least by name, while last year 46% knew Singles’ Day and 52% knew Cyber Monday. Singles’ Day originated from China and took place on November 11. Cyber Monday is from the United States and falls on November 28.

On average, women shop more during the shopping days than men. 41% of women and 27% of men bought something last Black Friday, 10% of women and 6% of men bought something last Cyber Monday, and 4% of women and 3% of men bought something last Singles’ Day.

Nearly half look at discounts in advance, younger respondents plan to shop more



Finns plan to prepare more for shopping days this year. 48% (44%) are going to look at Black Friday discounts in advance, while 14% (12%) plan to look at Cyber Monday discounts, and 7% (7%) Singles’ Day discounts. Black Friday is the most anticipated shopping day, with 53% saying they are looking forward to it the most.



21% are planning on buying something this Black Friday, 5% this Cyber Monday, and 2% this Singles’ Day. The younger the respondent, the more likely they are to plan on shopping. 40% of respondents between the ages of 18 and 24 are planning on buying something on Black Friday, 12% on Cyber Monday and 6% on Singles’ Day.

One fourth (25%) of respondents will start their Christmas shopping on Black Friday – nearly half (41%) of respondents between the ages of 25 and 34. 4% start their Christmas shopping on Cyber Monday and 2% on Singles’ Day.



Shopping happens mostly online, with Finnish stores being preferred



Most Finns shop online during the shopping days. 46% of respondents prefer online stores. E-commerce is most popular among respondents between the ages of 25 and 34: out of them, 71% do their shopping mostly online.

Whether a store is Finnish or not is considered important. A large majority (85%) prefer to shop at Finnish online stores.

The sustainability of the delivery company is also important during the shopping days. 38% of respondents take it into consideration when choosing a delivery method. Especially women (42%) and respondents aged between 18 and 24 (47%) say that it impacts their decision at least to some degree.

The survey commissioned by Posti was conducted by IROResearch Oy’s national consumer panel on October 11–19, 2022 with a total of 1,000 respondents.

HT

Source: Posti