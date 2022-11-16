Statistics Finland on Tuesday published a flash estimate that suggests that the quarterly gross domestic product adjusted for seasonal variation decreased by 0.1 per cent from the period between April and June.

THE FINNISH ECONOMY appears to have contracted in the third quarter of the year.

The adjusted output had increased by 1.7 per cent from the previous quarter between April and June.

The estimate kindled concerns among many economists that the national economy will continue to contract in the fourth quarter and consequently slide into a recession. The technical definition of a recession is negative gross domestic product growth in two consecutive quarters.

“So it begins, a recession,” commented Pasi Kuoppamäki, the chief economist at Danske Bank. “Finland’s GDP decreased slightly from the previous quarter in the third quarter of the year. The figure may be better than you could’ve feared, but you can expect further decline as the winter comes.”

Päivi Puonti, the director of forecasting at the Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK), viewed that the economy is likely to slide into a “technical recession”.

“It does appear that the economic downturn has started and there are no bright signs in sight for the rest of the year. The eurozone economy still grew between July and September, but its likely contraction at the end of the year will cause more problems for Finland because demand for goods exports will decrease further,” she commented to Helsingin Sanomat.

Meri Obstbaum, the head of forecasting at the Bank of Finland, viewed in an interview with the newspaper that the worst is nonetheless yet to come for the national economy, even though the third-quarter estimate was slightly better than expected. The probability of a recession is high due to historically sluggish consumer sentiment, the erosion of purchasing power as a result of inflation and rising interest rates.

“All these signs point to private consumption contracting even though card payment data from banks suggests consumption has yet to decrease significantly but only waned,” she said.

The absence of a sharper decline in private consumption may be attributable to the savings households built up during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Obstbaum.

“Rapid inflation and rising interest rates will see household savings deplete quickly at some point. That’s why households will have to cut back on consumption at some point,” she explained to Helsingin Sanomat.

The economic outlook is marred also by the effects of the energy crisis on eurozone growth. Eurostat on Tuesday released preliminary data indicating that the eurozone economy expanded by only 0.2 per cent from the previous quarter between July and September. The economy had grown by 0.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter between April and June.

“Many research institutes are forecasting a recession for Germany and Sweden, which are among the most important trade partners of Finland. The energy crisis has already pushed up inflation in the eurozone, but forecasts indicate that the crisis’ worst effects on economic growth are still to come,” told Obstbaum.

The eurozone accounts for around 40 per cent of the value of goods exports from Finland.

Reijo Heiskanen, the chief economist at OP Financial Group, and Pasi Sorjonen, the chief economist at the Confederation of Unions for Professional and Managerial Staff in Finland (Akava), cautioned against drawing firm conclusions from the flash estimate.

“Average growth for the first parts of the year is around 2.9 per cent, so we’re still outperforming forecasts. There’s no need to roister about a recession yet. Once it’s here, we’ll know,” said Heiskanen.

“The recession started already?” tweeted Sorjonen. “The muted figure lines up well with dismal confidence indicators. It’s still advisable to wait for the actual preliminary data.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT