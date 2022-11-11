Three years of investments have strengthened Helsinki´s position as a key capital for health innovation. In 2023, the city is innovating again and creating a pan-European health festival where international key players in digital health will come together to create one of the largest health markets across: digital transformation, data fluidity, health and social care integration, mental health, healthy and active ageing, blended care delivery channels, AI, cybersecurity, climate health, innovation and entrepreneurship and precision health.

“Finland is proud to give rise to the Radical Health Festival. We are among the leading countries in digitalization and innovation. The theme for the event, Radical Steps for a Healthy Future, is a strong call to action for everyone eager to respond to our future challenges. We believe in encounters. The best way to accelerate change, implement innovations and share the best concepts is to bring together people with ideas, knowhow, and a powerful mission”, says Päivi Sillanaukee, Ambassador for Health and Wellbeing at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland.

Many key content partners have already confirmed their participation in the Festival. Including: CHiME, the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives, will offer their Clinical Informatics Leadership Boot Camp to CIOs, CCIOs, physicians and nurses; IANPHI, the International Association of National Public Health Institutes, will moderate a masterclass on health security and public health capacity building; ORCHA, the Organisation for the Review of Care and Health Apps, will provide guidance on evaluating and prescribing digital health solutions. The Festival´s full list of content contributors will be announced before the end of the year.

Sean Roberts, strategic partnership lead at éditohealth, applauds the collaboration efforts of the Festival partners: “We are delighted to support the Radical Health Festival. It´s refreshing to see leading digital health stakeholders and conference producers joining forces instead of competing in order to radically impact health and care in Europe.”

The Radical Health Festival also aims to become a vibrant marketplace for investors, buyers, and solution providers and will propose 4 ways for participants to connect: a pre-conference speed-dating platform, a demand-driven Solution Match service, a hosted buyer programme offering exclusive benefits to the participating buyers and investors, and a world's leading event & networking app.

Radical Health Festival: June 12-15, 2023 at Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre (Messukeskus). #radicalhealthfestival

