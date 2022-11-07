Fingrid, the majority state-owned national power transmission grid operator, reported last week that electricity consumption decreased by eight per cent year-on-year from 6,866 gigawatt hours to 6,346 gigawatt hours in October 2022. The decrease, it added, cannot be attributed to temperature changes.

ELECTRICITY USE in Finland continued to decline from the previous year in October.

“The winter is only starting to come, so it is important to duplicate these numbers or achieve an even greater decrease in electricity use also in the coming winter months – especially during the period of peak electricity use,” stated Tuomas Rauhala, the director of power system operations at Fingrid.

The year-on-year decrease in electricity use stood at seven per cent in September and three per cent in August.

Fingrid has issued warnings about possible electricity shortages and power outages for the coming winter, urging both businesses and households to continue taking action to reduce electricity use also in the coming months.

It predicted roughly a month ago that the winter peak in electricity use will be roughly 14,400 megawatts. An estimated 12,900 megawatts of the demand can be satisfied with domestically generated electricity, assuming calm weather for wind power generation, the re-activation of the coal-fired power plant of Fortum in Meri-Pori and the start-up of the third reactor at Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT