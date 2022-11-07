The majority (71%) of the survey respondents said they intend to cut back on something in the coming year. Electricity and other energy was identified as an area of saving by 49 per cent, leisure travel by 44 per cent, restaurant services by 42 per cent and groceries by 37 per cent of respondents.

PEOPLE in Finland are planning on saving on groceries, electricity and leisure travel in the next 12 months, reveals a survey commissioned by the Foundation for Municipal Development (KAKS).

A third (33%) of respondents said they will cut back on buying furniture and household appliances, 31 per cent on clothing and footwear, 31 per cent on cultural and free-time services, 28 per cent on mobility, 10 per cent on data and phone communication services, 10 per cent on health care and pharmaceuticals, and eight per cent on hygiene and cleanliness.

Fewer than one-quarter (23%) of respondents estimated that they will not have to cut back on any spending in the coming year. Such views were common particularly among wealthier and highly educated respondents who live in the capital region and work in senior managerial positions or as self-employed.

Other factors reflected in the responses included household size and place of residence, according to KAKS.

Almost 60 per cent of respondents from households with more than three members gauged that they will have to cut back on electricity and other energy use. The corresponding share among respondents in single-person households stood at 43 per cent. Respondents in larger households also viewed more often that they will need to cut back on other expenses, such as clothing, groceries, holidays, mobility, restaurant and paid free-time services such as plays and physical activity services.

Over 40 per cent of respondents in the capital region estimated that they should cope well without cutting back significantly on spending. Respondents in rural regions contrastively viewed that they need to cut back on many if not all purchases and acquisitions at a rate of 30 per cent.

Age, meanwhile, appeared to influence the savings targets of respondents. While 18–30-year-olds said they expect to cut back especially on groceries, clothing and restaurant food, over 60-year-olds said they expect to cut back on energy use. The share of respondents who estimated that they will not have to cut back on anything was the highest among 41–50-year-old respondents.

Kantar TNS interviewed 1,010 people for the survey in early October.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT