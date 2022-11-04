The remaining 14 per cent of electricity was produced from peat and fossil energy sources.

NON-FOSSIL SOURCES of energy accounted for 86 per cent of total electricity production in Finland in 2021, signalling a record high since the turn of the millennium, according to Statistics Finland .

The amount of electricity generated from renewable sources increased by six per cent from the previous year to 69.3 terawatt hours, largely as a result of the growing use of food fuels in electricity production. Renewable electricity accounted for 53 per cent and nuclear energy 33 per cent of total electricity production in the country.

The amount of electricity generated from peat and fossil sources increased by three per cent year-on-year, accounting for 14 per cent of total production.

Overall 69.3 terawatt hours of electricity was produced in Finland in 2021, an increase of four per cent from 2020. The production of district heat surged by 16 per cent due to the unusually cold winter.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT