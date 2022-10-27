The campaign was targeted at 850 taxi companies and entrepreneurs, as well as accounting firms providing services to operators in the taxi industry.

THE FINNISH Tax Administration on Wednesday reported that it detected 8.7 million euros in unaccounted revenue, 4.3 million euros in other discrepancies and almost three million euros in undeclared pay during an intense surveillance campaign that ended in September.

“The most common form of tax evasion was not recording a cash payment in bookkeeping or, for example, not recording all the journeys made in a particular month. The taxi meter may also be deliberately used wrongly so that the sales recorded in bookkeeping are lower than they really were,” said Jarmo Lahdenperä, a senior adviser at the Finnish Tax Administration.

Tax authorities carried out a total of 250 tax audits during the surveillance campaign, almost one-third of which resulted in a follow-up probe to determine whether a report of an offence should be filed.

The authorities also looked into the veracity of the income and value-added tax reports of taxi industry operators, as well as offered counselling and guidance to accounting firms providing services in the industry.

“The intense surveillance targeted taxi companies that, based on our analysis, had a risk of wrongdoing. It is therefore not surprising that fraudulent and possibly criminal activity was detected,” told Lahdenperä.

“Most taxi business owners operate according to rules, however.”

The authorities also detected cases in which taxi drivers received undeclared wages while collecting unemployment or social security benefits. The earnings of such drivers tend to consist of a low official wage, undeclared wage and fraudulently obtained benefits, according to Lahdenperä.

“In the case of these kinds of suspected wrongdoings, the Tax Administration has a statutory right to notify the payer of the benefit [of the wrongdoing], and that is what it did.”

Finland revamped regulations surrounding the taxi industry in 2018, paving the way for numerous new operators to enter the industry. The surveillance campaign found that operators utilising globally available ride-hailing apps are often not aware that they themselves should report income from taxi operations to the Tax Administration.

“Many wrongfully believe the company operating the global platform reports all income of taxi entrepreneurs to tax authorities in the appropriate country. That is not the case,” told Lahdenperä.

The Tax Administration forwarded two proposals for changes to improve the effectiveness of surveillance in the taxi industry.

The maximum punishment for unlicensed operation of a taxi should be raised by at least a day to six months and one day to enable the administration to notify the relevant authorities of such operations. The administration is only able to report offences that carry a maximum penalty of more than six months.

Changes are also needed to make data from all taxi meters available to all supervisory authorities.

“If only taxi industry surveillance was ushered into the digital age, the Tax Administration could obtain reliable, comprehensive and sufficiently high-quality data from taxi meters to support tax monitoring. We could simultaneously target monitoring specifically at the cases that require it,” he stated.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT