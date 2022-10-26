Clocks are changed in all EU Member States at the same time on the same date.

In Finland , summer time ends and clocks are changed back to Eastern European Time on the night between Saturday and Sunday. Clocks will be changed back by one hour next Sunday, 30 October 2022, at 4.00 in the morning.

Adjusting the clocks at the same time is important for international rail and air traffic, for example. Clocks are always changed on the last Sunday of March and October. Early Sunday morning was chosen as the time causing the least inconvenience because the volume of traffic is at its lowest then.

Finland has observed Daylight Saving Time without interruption since 1981. Switching to summer time and back to winter time is a unified practice within the European Union.

Decision on ending seasonal time changes postponed

In 2018, the European Commission proposed that the biannual clock changes would be abandoned across Europe in a harmonised manner.

The initial target schedule for the Commission’s proposal has not been met. In spring 2019, the European Parliament voted in favour of ending seasonal time changes. At that time, the Parliament proposed that clocks be changed for the last time in 2021.

However, the proposal is still awaiting consideration by the Council of the EU, for the issue shall be decided jointly by the Council and the Parliament. The Council’s consideration would require all Member States to form their position on the matter. For now, the matter is not under consideration in the Council.

HT

Source: Ministry of Transport and Communications