Late payment reminders were sent to higher education students who registered as attending by 30 September 2022 but did not pay the student healthcare fee by the due date.
The due date is 30 September 2022 for students in higher education who registered as attending for the autumn term by 30 September 2022. Altogether about 230,000 students paid the healthcare fee by the due date.
Some 46,000 students have yet to pay the healthcare fee. Kela has now sent these students a late payment reminder which includes a EUR 5 fixed late fee, which is set by law. The 4,500 students who paid the healthcare fee after the due date will receive a reminder from Kela about the late fee only. The payment reminder letter can also be viewed in the OmaKela e-service.
The healthcare fee that higher education students must pay to Kela covers all of the services available from the Finnish Student Health Service. There are no other fees for service or per-visit charges. The 2022 rate of the student healthcare fee is EUR 35.80 per term.
HT
Source: Kela