Markku Broas , the chief physician of infectious diseases at the Hospital District of Lapland, said the recommendation was issued based on the wishes of hospital staff.

THE HOSPITAL DISTRICT of Lapland on Tuesday announced it is recommending that social and health care professionals receive a fourth dose of a coronavirus vaccine, deviating from the national recommendation issued by the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

“People in administration and clinics expressed their hope that, if there’s enough research data, we start the fourth vaccinations of social and health care workers because of the very high number of coronavirus patients we’ve had,” he explained to YLE.

Mia Kontio, a senior expert at THL, said to the public broadcaster that expanding the national recommendation is not necessary given the high proportion of people who have received a fourth vaccine dose in Finland.

“Last week we’d given the fourth most fourth vaccine doses among EU countries,” she told.

Eeva Ruotsalainen, a deputy chief physician at the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS), viewed on YLE’s A-studio yesterday evening that the Hospital District of Lapland has taken a step in the right direction.

“I’m naturally hoping for a nationwide ruling so that we’re all on the same page about the issue. I understand well the step forward taken in Lapland, and I hope we’ll all follow suit,” she said.

Ruotsalainen pointed out that not recommending the fourth dose to social and health care staff makes Finland an exception in the EU. The European Commission on 12 October recommended that fourth doses be administered to social and health care staff.

“We’re in a camp of our own in Finland,” she said. “I do believe there’s medical justification for administering the vaccine. We’ve now received an entirely new vaccine, one that’s tailored to combat the omicron variant. It could have the effect of preventing people from both contracting and transmitting the virus.”

The nationwide recommendation is not binding, reminded both Otto Helve, the head of health security at THL, and Taneli Puumalainen, a director at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

“Municipalities and hospital districts are responsible for organising and carrying out coronavirus vaccinations. They have the opportunity to make decisions that differ from those made by THL,” Puumalainen stated to YLE.

Helve also estimated that it is not necessary to start administering fourth doses to under 60-year-olds without underlying medical conditions.

“Our population is protected fairly well against severe forms of the disease. We’re of course monitoring the situation constantly and will amend the recommendation if necessary,” he commented.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT