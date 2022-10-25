Marja Riihelä , a special researcher at VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, and Matti Tuomala , a professor emeritus of economics at Tampere University, said income and wealth differences have widened since the separation of income and capital gains taxes as part of reforms carried out in 1993.

THE CONCENTRATION of wealth has intensified in Finland since 1993, states a report published on Monday by Kalevi Sorsa Foundation.

Due to the non-progressive nature of capital gains tax, they explained, the wealthiest one per cent are proportionately paying less taxes than middle-income earners. While the top percentile consequently saw its wealth grow fivefold in 1987–2019, the nine lowest deciles saw their wealth grow only marginally, by 3.6 per cent.

The disparity has only increased since the financial crisis, with the growth of wealth for the top percentile accelerating and that for other income groups stagnating.

“The defect in our tax system is that people do not necessarily pay the same amount of tax for the same amount of income. The amount of tax depends on the source of the income,” summarised Riihelä and Tuomala.

The duo also drew attention to an assessment made by the World Inequality Database (WID) in 2018. The assessment shows that in the past three decades the wealth of the highest decile has increased more in Finland than other Nordics. The lowest five deciles, meanwhile, account for a smaller share of net income than in other parts of the Nordics.

“Perhaps a surprising observation in the assessment is that the income shares of the highest decile and lowest five deciles are now roughly the same in Finland than in Britain,” they said.

Riihelä and Tuomala viewed that Finland should transition to a progressive tax system that incorporates both earned and capital income in order to curb the widening of income and wealth differences.

“Rectifying the defects in capital gains taxation and wealth taxation would increase societal equity while improving productivity and the incentives for investing in productive activity. It would also reduce harmful tax planning,” they argued.

Elsewhere, the report pointed to the correlation between income level and voter behaviour. Timo M. Kauppinen, Hanna Wass and Anu Kantola wrote that the distribution of votes between parties differed slightly based on the number of high-income voters in districts in the municipal elections of 2021.

While the National Coalition was clearly the most popular party in areas with a high number of high-income earners, also the Green League and Swedish People’s Party received proportionally more support in high-income areas.

“The National Coalition’s projected vote share is up to 30 percentage points higher in the highest-income neighbourhoods than in average neighbourhoods,” they said.

Although the differences linked to the number of high-income voters were relatively small, the trio reminded that regional segregation can have negative effects on democracy.

“Especially in municipal elections, it may be of concrete significance which neighbourhoods parties draw their votes from. High-income neighbourhoods can benefit from municipal decision-making because the voter turnout is high, the votes are concentrated on a few parties and candidates are more often elected from high-income than low-income neighbourhoods,” they elaborated.

Kauppinen is a research manager at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), Wass a vice-dean at the University of Helsinki, and Kantola a professor of media and communication studies at the University of Helsinki.

Elina Kilpi-Jakonen, an associate professor of sociology at the University of Turku, Irene Prix, a university lecturer of sociology at the University of Turku, and Outi Sirniö, a senior researcher at THL, called attention to the gender segregation of occupations in their section of the report.

They questioned the tendency in both research and policy-making to frame the issue as a “women’s issue” by focusing on the under-representation of women in technical fields rather than the under-representation of men in female-dominated fields such as nursing.

“[This] can increase rather than remove cultural stereotypes about the ‘wrong’ choices of women and normalise the aversion of men to nursing fields,” they cautioned. “In addition, the focus on women’s choices has shifted the debate from structural factors, namely the pay gap and gender segregation, to the realm of individual choice, where the structural pay differences between fields are accepted as if they are inherent.”

The trio viewed that policy measures should be targeted not at shaping the cultural and gender role views of people but rather at the structural pull factors of fields in order to “support the pragmatic motives and opportunities of people to study and work in fields that are atypical of their gender”.

A way to do so, they forwarded, is to improve wages and working conditions in low-paid fields that are of societal importance and affected by a labour shortage.

“It is probable that increasing the level of pay in low-paid (and often female-dominated) occupations would have a direct effect on pay differences between genders and the labour shortage,” they estimated.

Named after the longest-serving prime minister in the history of Finland, Kalevi Sorsa Foundation is a think tank close to the Social Democrats.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT