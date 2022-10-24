YIT and the Municipality of Kirkkonummi have signed a contract on the construction and maintenance of the new Gesterby school centre. YIT is responsible for the design, implementation and 20-year service period of the project carried out in accordance with the life cycle model. YIT is also responsible for the old school building’s demolition. The value of the contract to YIT is approximately EUR 64 million.

Gesterby’s new school centre will have spaces for Gesterby school, Winellska skolan and Papinmäki school as well as the schools’ pre-primary education groups. The spaces will serve approximately 1,270 students and 200 staff members. The property’s gross area is approximately 13,500 square metres. The project is aiming for a four-star environmental rating on the RTS environmental certification scale.

Construction work will begin in late 2022 with the construction of a temporary production kitchen that will operate during the construction phase. The new school premises will open their doors to users in January 2026. Completion and exterior work will continue until summer 2026. In accordance with the life cycle model, YIT’s responsibilities include the building’s usability and healthy and safe use conditions for a service period of 20 years.

HT

Source: YIT