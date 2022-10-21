The digital compass sets national targets for the effective use of digital systems so that Finland can succeed in the ongoing transformation. It strengthens the shared understanding of the benefits, concepts and direction of digitalisation and the data economy.

The Government session on 20 October discussed the report on Finland’s digital compass. Finland's digital compass is a national strategic roadmap extending to 2030 that provides an overview of Finland's digital transformation and provides the direction for national development work.

“Finland’s digital compass sets an ambitious vision and clear targets that will strengthen our position among the world’s leading countries in digital development. I would like to thank our stakeholders for participating very actively in the preparation of the digital compass. However, the work is just beginning, and turning the targets of the digital compass into concrete achievements is one of the most important challenges for Finland's future success”, says Minister of Local Government Sirpa Paatero.

Finland is well positioned to succeed in the digital transformation

The transformation caused by digitalisation and the data economy is changing Finland and the world. It will be reflected in new kinds of services, operating models, technologies and skills requirements in every sector of society. The digital green transition requires a comprehensive change, which also involves major opportunities for Finland.

Finland is well placed to succeed in the digital transformation, thanks to the country’s strong technological competence in many of the core areas of digitalisation and the data economy. Fast, high-quality and reliably operating communication networks and the digital data that flows seamlessly through them lay the foundation for the services and innovations of the current technological transformation.

However, challenges include a low amount of ICT investment aimed at increasing productivity, a shortage of skilled professionals, marginalisation and the changes in operating culture and paradigms required by digitalisation.

Finland must ensure that citizens develop diverse skills and, in particular, that small and medium-sized enterprises develop their digital capacity. To achieve this change, additional investments in skills, research, development, innovation and attracting investment are essential.

“The Transport 12 plan outlines the targets and priorities for the transport system well into the 2030s. Similarly, the digital compass is a ten-year strategy that will result in people, communities and companies being better served by digitalisation and the data economy”, says Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Harakka.

“Finland is one of the leading countries in Europe in digitalisation. New energy technologies will be a significant competitive advantage for Finnish companies in the future provided that we succeed in developing our expertise and putting it to use", says Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä.

Finland's targets more ambitious than those of the EU

Finland's digital compass is based on the EU’s Digital Compass, introduced in 2021, and the related programme proposal ‘Path to the Digital Decade,’ which defines the requirements for national roadmaps. Finland aims to be the first Member State to draw up a national strategic roadmap.

Finland’s digital compass implements the targets set in the EU’s Digital Compass, but also includes national targets and themes that complement the EU’s compass. Finland’s compass revolves around four cardinal points: skills, secure and sustainable digital infrastructures, the digital transformation of businesses, and the digitalisation of public services.

Implementation of Finland’s digital compass to be monitored annually

The measures to be taken to put Finland’s digital compass into action, and the investments they require, will be defined for each government term and updated annually between now and 2030. Decisions on national funding will be made as part of budgetary processes, and opportunities for the use of EU funding will also be explored. The coordination group for digitalisation will be responsible for monitoring these measures and coordinating work between stakeholders.

The coordination group for digitalisation is a permanent interministerial working group tasked with strengthening interministerial cooperation, coordination and flow of information. The coordination group for digitalisation has also been responsible for preparing the digital compass under the guidance of the Ministerial working group on developing the digital transformation, the data economy and public administration.

HT

Source: Ministry of Transport and Communications