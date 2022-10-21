Statistics Finland on Thursday revealed that compared to the corresponding period one year earlier the rents increased by 0.3 per cent in the capital region and by 1.2 per cent in other parts of the country – driven especially by increases in Rovaniemi (2.5%) and Oulu (2.0%).

THE RENTS of non-subsidised dwellings crept up much slower in the capital region than the rest of Finland between July and September.

The year-on-year increase stood at 0.2 per cent in Helsinki and Pori, and at 0.1 per cent in Mikkeli. Downtown Helsinki, meanwhile, saw rents drop by 0.2 per cent.

Sakari Rokkanen, an economist at the Finnish Landlord Association, estimated in a press release that the development in the capital region is explained by the fact that supply remains healthy enough to offset the growing demand for rental housing.

“Statistics from Vuokraovi.com indicate that demand for rental homes has increased also in the capital region since the coronavirus [pandemic], but finding a tenant is more challenging than before the pandemic because of healthy supply. The supply situation does explain the slower increase in rents in the capital region,” he said.

“Intensifying competition for tenants has kept rent developments very modest.”

The region also saw the difference between smaller and larger rental homes widen, with the rents of homes with at least three rooms rising by 0.8 per cent and those of one and two-room homes staying put.

Rokkanen reminded that the third quarter of the year is typically busy in the rental market as students start looking for housing for the academic year. Lessors nationwide, he added, are on average finding tenants faster than before the pandemic.

“The particularly rapid increase in interest rates and growth of overall uncertainty have inhibited home sales in many cities. Many households may consider renting as the more predictable and flexible solution in the uncertain situation, which is likely to increase demand for rental housing,” he analysed.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT