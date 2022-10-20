Planning is currently underway in Kauklahti, Espoo, on the verdant yet urban Lasihytti area. Located primarily south of the coastal railway, the new area connects to the old Kauklahti centre and will include a new public transport terminal that promises to improve bus and train interchanges for the whole area. The revised local detailed plan and proposed amendment to it will now proceed to the approval phase.

The Lasihytti area is being planned taking into account the comprehensive development of the Kauklahti station area and the preservation of the natural assets of the Espoonjoki riverbank. In the future, the Lasihytti area will be home to around 4,000 new residents.

The area south of the railway is primarily an industrial area, divided by the Espoonjoki River.

“The Espoonjoki River valley is an important part of the area’s cultural heritage. Today, the riverbanks are overgrown with shrubs and partly fenced, but in the future the aim is to turn the area around the riverbed into a pleasant and accessible space for residents,” says Architect Sonja Sahlsten from the Espoo Urban Planning Department.

The area is set to transform into a dense, centre-like area with housing, park areas, recreational trails and public and commercial services on both sides of the river.

“The planning has been steered by the coordination of the old Kauklahti centre with the new urban construction. The area’s village-like characteristics have been emphasised with facade materials, by placing business facilities at street level and planning various kinds of trails and plazas between buildings, for example.”

Verdant living and sustainable mobility

The Kauklahti station area north of the railway is an old cultural environment. As such, the planning has been carried out taking into account the protection of the culturally and historically valuable old buildings, including the preservation of the old station building and warehouse. The population of Kauklahti has been growing in recent years, and with the development of the Lasihytti area there is an increasing need for sustainable mobility.

The plans for the area south of the railway include a new public transport terminal, which will improve bus and train interchanges. The plans also include new park-and-ride parking next to the terminal. In addition to this, the plans include a new underpass by the train platform that will provide access to the Lasihytti area, the public transport terminal, park-and-ride parking and Kauppamäki to the north. The mobility of the area’s residents will be further facilitated by the upcoming extension of the City Rail Link to Kauklahti.

The plan proposal, which was on public display in autumn 2021, has now been revised and amended based on statements and comments issued in response to the original proposal. The City Planning Committee of Espoo will discuss the approval of the plan in its meeting on 26 October 2022, after which it will be submitted via the City Board to the City Council for approval.

HT

Source: Espoo City