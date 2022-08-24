“The war that’s currently confined to Ukraine may spread further. Also other conflicts may erupt around the world that contend for the global attention of Nato countries,” he analysed, voicing particular alarm about the possible escalation of tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

PRESIDENT Sauli Niinistö expressed his concern about the global situation at the Annual Meeting of Heads of Mission in Helsinki on Tuesday.

China has organised large-scale military exercises near the independently governed island nation that it regards as a rebellious province, particularly in the wake of the recent visit to Taiwan by Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the US House of Representatives. Pelosi on 2 August became the highest-ranking US official in quarter of a century to set foot in Taiwan.

Niinistö on Tuesday also expressed his concern about threats to the economic and energy situation, viewing that they will challenge the resilience of citizens. The rise in energy prices forecast for next winter, he said, will measure how self-indulgent and consequently weak the public are.

“Simultaneously challenged will be the ability and willingness of our society to control the situation and preserve cohesion. Security is not only an external, but also an internal issue,” he commented.

The president was asked specifically whether he is concerned about growing divisions among Finns.

“It’s a consolation of sorts how the Ukrainian people have been welded together. I hope it’ll also be a model for us in tight economic and energy situations,” he said, reminding that the enmity visible on social media is maintained only by a small proportion of the public.

Finland, he also reminded, cannot start neglecting its own defence capabilities following its accession to Nato. “Finland’s membership will double Nato’s current border with Russia. It’s of critical importance for both Finland and Nato that Finland takes care of defending its own territory primarily by itself also in the future.”

The Finnish bid to join the defence alliance has already been approved by 23 of the 30 existing members. Ratifications are still required from Czechia, Greece, Hungary, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain and Turkey.

Niinistö also commented on a remote summit that was hosted later yesterday by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“My message will be clear: Finland won’t forget that Ukraine is fighting not only for its own freedom, but also for the values and principles of Europe. Support for Ukraine and Ukrainians will continue for as long as necessary,” he stated.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) viewed in her speech to the ambassadors that Finnish-Russian relations cannot be restored to what they were before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Marin said the recent decision to curtail the issuance of tourist visas to Russians was directed at the Russian administration and sends the message that Finland continues to condemn the war in Ukraine.

Europe, she underscored, must accept the fact that the uncoupling from Russian fossil energy will be complete and make investments in the green transition.

She commended the collaboration between Finland and Sweden on the effort to join Nato. Marin said Finland will also develop its relations with Estonia, adding that the world should have been more receptive to the concerns the country had voiced about Russia.

“We’re all members of this family,” she said.

