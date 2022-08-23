The Finnish financial services provider revealed yesterday that it has upheld its forecast for gross domestic product growth at 2.0 per cent for this year but revised it down from 0.6 to 0 per cent for next year. The national economy is to recover modestly – at a clip of 0.7 per cent – in 2024, however.

ECONOMISTS at OP Financial Group expect the Finnish economy to slide into a mild recession in 2023.

Reijo Heiskanen, the chief economist at OP Financial Group, viewed that the recent improvements in the economic situation, employment situation and business performance will gradually begin to level off, leading to a situation that meets the criteria of a “mild recession” in 2023.

“In Finland, both businesses and households are overall in a good economic situation, which not only facilitates adjusting to leaner times also softens the blow to the entire economy,” he noted.

OP Financial Group also estimated that inflation will peak this autumn but that consumer prices will continue to rise at a faster-than-average rate also in 2023.

“Inflation will slow down during the course of autumn because the year-on-year change in energy prices will become less pronounced. Prices are nonetheless rising on a broad basis, which is typically a very permanent phenomenon. Inflation is likely to remain clearly higher than the average for the euro era,” analysed Tomi Kortela, a senior economist at OP Financial Group.

Although the rate of inflation and tight labour market situation create pressure for pay increases, the forecast is based on the assumption that labour market organisations reach moderate agreements that do not undermine the competitiveness of Finnish export industries.

With export growth nonetheless slowing down and import prices outpacing export prices, the trade balance will show a deficit as soon as this year.

The deficit in the public economy will start widening again as a consequence of the costs political decisions and the impact of waning economic growth on expenditure. The public debt ratio, though, will only increase moderately because inflation will ensure the nominal gross domestic product remains on an upward trajectory.

“A structural twin deficit is about to emerge in Finland. It is difficult to see how the deficit in the trade balance could be eliminated without patching up the structural deficit in the public economy. If improving the public economy is impossible, the competitiveness of exports should be improved permanently,” said Heiskanen.

The unemployment rate will drop this year close to its lowest levels since the turn of the millennium while the employment rate will remain at a record-high level, according to OP Financial Group. As the economic growth will slow down, unemployment will begin to increase and employment to decrease.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT