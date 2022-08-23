YLE and STT on Monday reported that the number of outgoing exchange students stood at less than 3,000 for the academic year of 2021–2022, representing an over 70-per-cent drop from the peak of 10,500 recorded in 2016.

THE NUMBER of student exchanges has decreased dramatically in Finland since 2019.

Although the Covid-19 pandemic is the single largest reason for the decrease in student exchanges in the past couple of years, the number of student exchanges in higher education was on a slightly downward trend also before the pandemic, told Samu Seitsalo, the director of international affairs and impact at the Finnish National Agency for Education (OPH).

“One explanation may be the pace and condensation of studies. People feel it’s tougher to slot an exchange into their studies,” he gauged.

The University of Turku registered a decline in the number of student exchanges in the early parts of the pandemic but expects the number return to pre-pandemic levels this academic year.

The number of outgoing exchange students was slightly over 500 and that of incoming exchange students slightly under 500 in 2019, according to Janne Loikkanen, the head of international mobility at the University of Turku. The number fell to 200 for outgoing and 300 for incoming exchange students in 2020.

“The number of students going out on an exchange is already over 500, and it looks like we’ll get over 500 also in terms of people coming to Turku,” said Loikkanen.

Also Seitsalo confirmed that there have been signs that the popularity of student exchanges is recovering. The pandemic-induced decrease, though, was so dramatic that the number of exchanges is unlikely to rebound to pre-pandemic levels in the academic year of 2022–2023.

“We still have things that affect the general mood and sense of security,” he reminded.

One such thing is the war of aggression waged in Ukraine by Russia. Finnish universities have suspended co-operation with both Russian and Belarusian universities over the war.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT