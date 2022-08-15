Joonas Koskela , a meteorologist at YLE, on Sunday stated to the public broadcasting company that warm air is expected to continue spreading further north on Monday, pushing the mercury over 25°C possibly as far north as Oulu. The warm air is presently forecast to continue tracking north and arrive in Lapland on Tuesday.

LAST WEEKEND, temperatures hit 25°C as far up north as Vaasa.

“Temperatures in the south may rise close to 30 degrees on Tuesday,” he said.

A low-pressure system is expected to track west across Norway and Sweden on Tuesday. Koskela stated that the system could bring “quite a lot of rain and thunder” to the region, with the small likelihood of pushing rains into western parts of Finland on Tuesday.

The day will be bright and warm in other parts of the country, however.

The likelihood of rain and thunder will increase across western and north-eastern parts of the country on Wednesday and Thursday. Except for Lapland, the rains are not expected to cool down the weather, with temperatures set to remain above 25°C in many parts of the country also toward the end of the week.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT