THE INDUSTRIAL Union and the Technology Industry Employers of Finland have not warmed up to the idea that the government make income tax breaks conditional on the wage agreements of labour market organisations, reports Helsingin Sanomat.

Riku Aalto, the chairperson of the Industrial Union, met Saarikko and her officials on Tuesday, delivering the unambiguous message that the roughly 200,000-member union is “not interested” in making tax cuts conditional on the outcomes of collective bargaining negotiations.

“The government will do what it does when it comes to tax cuts, but it’ll have no bearing on how we set our targets for the negotiations,” he declared in a news conference on Tuesday.

Jarkko Ruohoniemi, the chairperson of Technology Industry Employers, expressed his reservations about coupling tax cuts with wage agreements in an interview with Helsingin Sanomat, stressing that both labour market organisations and the government should make their decisions independently.

“It’d mean practically that the government was basically at the negotiating table. We don’t want that in any circumstances. We don’t want to talk about tupo agreements,” he said, pointing to the national income policy agreements of bygone decades.

Saarikko on Wednesday said the labour market organisations sent a clear message that they are not clamouring for tax cuts.

She refused to rule out the possibility altogether, estimating that discussions on the issue should continue both with various unions and within the entire government.

“The decision would be large and seismic because it’d also dent government coffers, if it’s made. It’d require good justification. And at least these statements from labour market organisations don’t add to the justification,” she said.

The Industrial Union will begin discussing the terms and conditions of employment in key export industries with Technology Industry Employers and the Chemical Industry Federation of Finland at the turn of August and September. If an agreement is not reached by September, its existing collective bargaining agreement in the technology industry will expire in late November and in the chemicals industry in early December.

Aalto on Wednesday declined to cast light on the goals of the union but criticised policy-makers for their demands for wage moderation.

“There was no talk about wage moderation during the municipal-sector negotiations. But as soon as the agreement was reached, there have been demands for wage moderations from ministers and many others. And they’ve clearly been directed at our negotiations,” he stated to Helsingin Sanomat.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT