The investment manager divulged insider information to his spouse and relatives, who utilised it to acquire shares and derivative instruments in six listed companies.

THE DISTRICT COURT of Helsinki last spring found four individuals guilty of security markets offences in an unusually broad case involving the abuse of insider information obtained by an investment manager at state-owned investment firm Solidium, reports Helsingin Sanomat.

Helsingin Sanomat on Saturday highlighted that the case is unusual not only in terms of its breadth, but also because all four defendants confessed to the offences in exchange for lenience in sentencing. The case is believed to be the first in which a defendant has been convicted of a security markets offence during proceedings based on a guilty plea.

The manager and his spouse were also held in pre-trial detention for a couple of days, a rare occurrence during investigations into suspected security markets offences.

The investment manager was sentenced to a suspended prison term of nine months for aggravated abuse of insider information. His spouse, in turn, was handed a suspended prison sentence of six months for abuse of insider information and disclosure of insider information.

Both their fathers were issued fines of roughly 3,000 euros.

Police opened a pre-trial investigation into the case after being notified of suspicious security transactions carried out in 2019–2020 by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority. The insider information shared by the investment manager was used by his inner circle to trade in shares or derivative instruments in Evry, which was about to be consolidated with Tieto, as well as Cargotec, Konecranes, Outotec, Sampo and Stora Enso.

His spouse also informed her father about a proposed merger between Cargotec and Konecranes.

The prosecution calculated that the spouse and her father generated a total of 27,000 euros in criminal profits with the transactions. The manager, meanwhile, helped his father to pocket more than 9,100 euros by advising him the acquire shares in Cargotec and Outotec.

The District Court of Helsinki ordered that the profits be relinquished to the state.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT