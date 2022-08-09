Fintraffic reported that the cause of the disruption, a damaged cable at a bridge construction site in Lempäälä, Pirkanmaa, had been fixed shortly before 1pm on Monday.

RAIL TRAFFIC in Finland is returning to normal following an hours-long disruption that is believed to have been caused by vandalism on the section between Riihimäki and Tampere, reports Helsingin Sanomat.

The damage is believed to have been caused by vandalism, according to the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency (Väylävirasto). Police on Monday confirmed that the agency has submitted a report of an offence regarding the incident.

Mauri Mäkiaho, a deputy director at Väylävirasto, told Helsingin Sanomat that the cables at the scene of the incident are roughly as thick as two thumbs put together.

“The cable is sturdy and strong, so you need proper tools to cut it. You can’t do it with a pocket knife,” he said. “Cable damage can occur when a cable accumulates wear and tear or a cable is broken by accident at a construction site, but here the signs are absolutely clear that we’re talking about vandalism.”

The cables at the site, he added, were more exposed than usual due to the ongoing construction project. The damaged cable was a data communication cable that is part of the safety and steering systems of trains.

He added that the damage occurred at the same site that caused outright chaos on Finnish railways at Midsummer.

VR, the Finnish state-owned railway company, utilised coaches to replace the rail services between Riihimäki and Tampere. Although the damage has been fixed, the company continues to advise passengers to prepare for significant delays, as the issues caused by the damage were also reflected on other sections of the rail network.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT