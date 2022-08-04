The monthly mean temperature varied from roughly 18°C in southern and south-eastern parts of the country to roughly 13°C in Lapland. The mean temperature deviated from the long-term average especially in Utsjoki, Lapland, rising about two degrees higher than the average in 1991–2020.

TEMPERATURES in July were normal in western parts of Finland but higher than long-term averages in eastern and northern parts of Finland, reports the Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI).

The mercury rose above 25°C on a total of 16 days in July, a typical tally for what is typically the warmest month of the year in Finland. The threshold was hit as many as 10 times at both Harabacka, Porvoo, and Asemantaus, Heinola.

The highest temperature of the month – 32.3°C – was recorded on 1 July in Pellonpää, Oulu. The lowest temperature of 2.2°C was recorded in Naruska, Salla, on 9 July. The monthly low was the highest ever according to digitised statistics dating back to 1959, highlighted FMI.

Precipitation was higher than usual in parts of Southern Finland and North Ostrobothnia but lower than usual in parts of Central Finland and Northern Lapland. Inari, a municipality in Eastern Lapland, recorded the highest monthly total of more than 210 millimetres, a new record in the 46-year history of the weather station.

Lumparland, a municipality in Åland, registered the lowest monthly rainfall of less than 15 millimetres.

The heaviest daily rains were witnessed in Salkola, Somero, with almost 60 millimetres of water dousing the area on 13 July. Daily rainfall is measured each day for the 24-hour period starting at 9am.

13 July was also the day with the highest number of lightning strikes, with 9,633. The monthly total of roughly 50,000 fell 10,000 short of the long-term average for July.

Last month was also not as sunny as usual, said FMI. In Lapland, in particular, the amount of sunlight was 25–35 hours less than the long-term average.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT