School transport subsidy is available by application, and a separate application is required for each academic year. Students are advised to submit the application to their school well before the beginning of the autumn term to avoid delays in processing.

The entitlement criteria for school transport subsidy are different depending on whether the student is entitled to free education under the Act on Compulsory Education. Students entitled to free education can get school transport subsidy if their journey from home to school is at least seven kilometres. Students who are not entitled to free education must have a one-way journey of at least ten kilometres from home to school.

In addition, the student must travel to the educational institution or workplace at least 10 days per calendar month in order to be eligible for the subsidy.

Students can use the school transport subsidy calculator (in Finnish or Swedish) to find out if they are eligible for the subsidy and what the amount would be.

The application for school transport subsidy should be handed in to the student’s school

Students must complete an application for school transport subsidy (KM1e) and submit it to their school. The school will check the information in the application. Applications cannot be submitted online via Kela’s e-service OmaKela.

When Kela has reviewed the application, a decision about the subsidy will be sent to the student’s home address. The decision and information on the granted school transport subsidy are also available in OmaKela.

Source: Kela