Statistics Finland on Tuesday reported that the trend of the employment rate – that is, the employment rate adjusted for random and seasonal variation – crept up to 74.0 per cent in June. The ranks of the employed, meanwhile, grew by 52,000 to 2,729,000 primarily as a consequence of 50,000 women joining the ranks.

THE EMPLOYMENT SITUATION in Finland continued to improve last month from the initial jolt caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the ranks of the unemployed decreased by 21,000 from the previous year to 200,000, the trend of the unemployment crept up to 6.4 per cent.

Statistics Finland reported that it has also adjusted its employment statistics for May, stating that the trend of the unemployment rate stood at 6.3 per cent rather than the previously reported 6.1 per cent.

The number of job openings continued to increase from the previous year. The Ministry of Employment and the Economy revealed that TE Offices and municipal employment trials had roughly 189,700 openings – almost three for every four registered job seekers – in June, signalling an increase of 44,400 from June 2021.

New openings popped up especially for sales and service personnel and experts. The number of new openings contrastively dropped the most in the construction, repair and manufacturing fields.

The Ministry of Employment and the Economy also reported that the number of people who have been jobless for at least a year decreased by 19,600 year-on-year to 95,500. Less than one-third, or 29,800, of such people were under the age of 25, representing a decline of 10,600 from the previous year.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT