“I wouldn’t be prepared to do something like that immediately, but the issue is absolutely something we’ll have to discuss,” he commented to the news outlet on Monday.

MINISTER of Family Affairs and Social Services Aki Lindén (SDP) believes a discussion about removing the coronavirus disease from the list of generally hazardous communicable diseases is warranted, reports MTV.

Mika Salminen, the director of health security at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), told MTV Uutiset on Saturday that Covid-19 could be removed from the list as it no longer meets all the criteria of a generally hazardous disease.

“I do think it’s a viable option,” he said. “We’d do perfectly well also with a lesser classification. This has been the estimate of the majority of infectious diseases physicians at central hospitals for some time.”

Covid-19 was initially added to the list to enable health care authorities to issue isolation and quarantine orders to infected and exposed individuals in an attempt to prevent the disease from spreading. Such measures, though, have proved relatively ineffective at stopping the virus from spreading, according to Salminen.

“It’s very questionable whether they can put the brakes on a widely spread epidemic,” he said.

“We have vaccines and the disease isn’t dangerous for all people. It may be for some, of course. A generally hazardous communicable disease is a disease that has high mortality or that debilitates people broadly.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT