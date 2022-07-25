The newspaper wrote yesterday that 53 per cent of respondents selected at least one of the six options given in the survey: reducing mobility by for example car, cutting back on groceries, cutting back on other services, reducing eating out, reducing the use of electronic devices or changing the heating system at home.

OVER ONE IN TWO Finns have changed their daily lives one way or another due to soaring consumer prices, reveals a survey commissioned by Helsingin Sanomat .

More than four in ten (42%) of respondents contrastively said they have not resorted to any of the options to protect themselves against inflation.

Almost one-third (32%) of respondents said they have reduced mobility in order to mitigate the effects of inflation. Slightly more than one-quarter (26%) of respondents stated that they have cut back on groceries and 21 per cent that they have cut back on other services due to rising consumer prices.

Over one-sixth (17%) of respondents told that they have reduced eating out and 11 per cent that they have reduced the use of electronic devices. Four per cent of respondents, meanwhile, said they have changed the heating system at home by installing an air-source heat pump, for example.

Helsingin Sanomat pointed out that the willingness to change mobility habits correlated with the place of residence of respondents.

While 50 per cent of residents of rural municipalities reported that they have reduced driving due to inflation, the course of action had been taken by only 32 per cent of respondents in urban municipalities. Only 20 per cent of residents of the capital region said they have changed their mobility habits, compared to 40 per cent in eastern and northern parts of Finland.

Residents of rural municipalities have also reduced spending on other services at a significantly higher rate (29%) than residents of the capital region (13%). Cutting back on groceries was common particularly among people earning less than 20,000 euros a year, at 47 per cent.

Under 40-year-olds, meanwhile, have been the most willing to reduce eating out due to inflation.

Statistics Finland has reported that inflation accelerated by 0.8 percentage points from the previous month to 7.8 per cent in June, driven particularly by the prices of diesel, petrol, electricity and single-family home renovations.

Kantar Public collected 1,050 online responses for the survey on 10–16 June.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT