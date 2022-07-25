Elias Paakkanen , a meteorologist at YLE, on Sunday stated to the public broadcaster company that temperatures will vary between 20°C and 25°C at the start of the week, with the 25°C-mark likely to be hit in parts of Southern Finland.

THE WEATHER in Finland will remain summery for a few more days before taking a cold turn roughly midway into the week.

Rains will start moving into north-western parts of Lapland on Monday. On Tuesday, a larger weather system with rains will move in from the west and track across the country between the afternoon and the early hours of Wednesday. Rainfall in some western regions could exceed 20 millimetres, according to Paakkanen.

The low-pressure system will continue to cause showers in different parts of the country on Wednesday, with the heaviest rains expected to in Lapland.

On Thursday, colder air will stream into the country and drag down temperatures below 20°C in virtually all parts of Finland. The mercury is expected to remain above the 20°C-mark only in south-eastern parts of the country.

The weather will remain cool on Friday. Temperatures in Lapland can momentarily drop below 15°C.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT