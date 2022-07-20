THL on Monday revealed that it is recommending that municipalities start offering fourth vaccine doses to certain population groups before the end of this month or, at the latest, at the beginning of next month.

THE FINNISH INSTITUTE for Health and Welfare (THL) has issued a new recommendation for expanding the fourth round of coronavirus vaccinations.

The doses, it added, should be offered first to 70–79-year-olds who have no medical conditions that make them particularly vulnerable to severe forms of the coronavirus disease, then to 18–69-year-olds who have such a medical condition and finally to 60–69-year-olds who have no such medical conditions.

The recommendation is founded on guidelines issued by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

“After the recommendation issued by the EMA and the ECDC, we have discussed the possibility of moving forward the vaccinations with regions. The new recommendation enables municipalities to start offering the fourth doses in July,” commented Mika Salminen, the director of health security at THL.

The City of Helsinki on Tuesday announced it has opened its booking system for fourth vaccination appointments for 70–79-year-olds.

The institute was previously recommending that fourth doses be offered to everyone aged 65 years or older as of mid-August and to everyone aged 60 years or older and 12–59-year-olds who are at heightened risk of serious disease as of September.

Hanna Nohynek, a chief physician at THL, told YLE that the recommendation was updated due to the infection spikes caused by the latest sub-variants of the omicron variant – BA.4 and BA.5 – and the waning immunity among certain age and risk groups attributable to the vaccination schedule.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT