That is about to change this week, though, as temperatures are forecast to rise to 25°C or higher in large parts of the country midway into the week, Ville Siiskonen , a meteorologist at the Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI), stated to Helsingin Sanomat on Sunday.

TEMPERATURES in Finland have been significantly lower than usual in recent days.

The mercury will remain fairly low both today and tomorrow, although it may climb over 20°C in southwestern parts of Finland. The possibility of rain and thunder is high particularly for northern areas and areas along the eastern border.

“Showers are still expected here and there pretty much all over the country on Tuesday,” said Siiskonen.

The weather will take a turn for the better on Wednesday, following the arrival of a front of warm air from Western Europe. While the front is forecast to push temperatures as high as 40°C in, for example, Great Britain, it is to cool down as it tracks north-east toward Finland. Scattered showers remain a possibility in eastern parts of the country.

“On Wednesday, the highest temperatures will be in southwestern parts of the country: up to 23°C.”

On Thursday, the mercury is presently forecast to climb over the 25°C-mark in large parts of the country, possibly as high as 27°C in south-western parts of the country. The mean temperatures will be two to three degrees and the daily highs two to five degrees higher than usual, according to Siiskonen.

Friday, however, may be even warmer, with temperatures of 25°C or higher forecast for most parts of Finland.

“Temperatures in many areas will rise to 26 and 27 degrees on Friday. This goes also for northern parts of the country,” told Siiskonen.

The weather is expected to remain good over the weekend, although the likelihood of rain will increase in different parts of Finland.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT