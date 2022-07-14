The Finnish state-owned company responsible for maintaining and developing airports in the country reported that 5.5 million passengers passed through the airport in the first half of the year, representing 83 per cent of the total number of passengers at all of its airports in Finland.

Some 85 per cent of passengers at the country’s largest airport were travelling internationally, the most popular destinations being Germany, Spain, Sweden and Great Britain.

Despite the surge in passenger volumes at Helsinki Airport, the recovery has been slower than at many other airports in Europe. Finavia said the reason is that the number of passengers transferring at the airport has yet to be rebound due to the travel restrictions that were in effect until the end of June and the closure of Russian airspace.

“Despite the low number of flights to Asia, Finavia’s airports still offer access to some 130 destinations around the world. We are constantly working to ensure that our country maintains good connections and that the world is close to us Finns,” said Petri Vuori, the head of sales and route development at Finavia.

The recovery of air travel from the coronavirus pandemic and shortage of airport personnel have recently created severe congestions at airports around the world, including Helsinki Airport.

Finavia on Wednesday also revealed that passenger volumes at its regional airports increased by 340 per cent year-on-year to 1.1 million in the first half of the year. Oulu, Rovaniemi and Kittilä were the most popular destinations in Finland.

“Recovery in domestic traffic has been strong at airports that have already been busy. Nealy one million people […] travelled on domestic flights during January—June,” said Vuori. “The number of chartered flights is also increasing.”

Jani Jolkkonen, the airport network chief at Finavia, in June questioned the rationale of subsidising flights to domestic airports, warning that the longer the subsidised flights continue the less likely it becomes that market-driven demand for the flights recovers.

“Even before the coronavirus pandemic, there were few passengers on publicly subsidised purchased flights. The planes were practically half empty,” he noted.

“Compared to other modes of transport, subsidies for flights grew considerably during the […] pandemic. While state subsidies for other modes of transport are typically tens of euros per passenger, the subsidy for a one-way flight ticket averaged almost 1,000 euros in 2021,” told Jolkkonen.

While the passenger pays less than 10 per cent of the actual cost of air travel on purchased flights, about 60 per cent of the costs are covered from tax funds in the form of airline subsidies and about 30 per cent are covered by Finavia.

The Finnish state, he added, has already spent around 40 million euros on subsidising the five routes launched during the pandemic, in addition to which it has incurred another 40 million euros in losses from the operations of regional airports. Competitive bidding for the routes is presently underway for the third consecutive year.

With Finland aiming to halve its carbon emissions by 2030, it is critical to consider not only the economic impacts but also the climate impacts of purchased flights, underlined Jolkkonen.

“On purchased flights, emissions per passenger are many times higher than in other modes of transport as there are generally few passengers on the flights.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT