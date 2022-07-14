Hanna Nohynek , a chief physician at THL, on Wednesday stated on YLE A-studio that the large-scale vaccinations of 60-year-olds and older could be commenced immediately as long as the necessary health care staff can be secured.

THE FINNISH INSTITUTE for Health and Welfare (THL) will make a decision on the timetable for offering fourth vaccine injections to 60-year-olds and older in the coming days, reports YLE.

THL is presently looking into the possibility of municipalities to commence the vaccinations on an expedited timetable. It announced last week that it intends to offer fourth vaccine injections to everyone aged 65 years or older as of mid-August and to everyone aged 60 years or older as of early September.

Minister of Family Affairs and Social Services Aki Lindén (SDP) told the public broadcasting company yesterday that the fourth vaccinations of 60-year-olds and older should be launched in early August.

“Municipality-specific differences should be taken into consideration, though,” he said.

Markku Broas, the chief physician of infectious diseases at Lapland Hospital District, similarly viewed that the fourth round of vaccinations should not be delayed needlessly.

“The burden on hospitals has been growing in recent times due to the coronavirus. Delays in vaccinations can cause needless, serious cases of the disease and mortality. I’d say that we give the reins to municipalities, which can start the vaccinations as soon as possible,” he commented.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) on Monday issued a recommendation that fourth vaccine injections be offered to without delay to people aged 60 years or older and to people at heightened risk of severe forms of Covid-19.

YLE on Wednesday also reported that several hospital districts are faced with a pressing staff shortage due to sick leaves related to Covid-19.

The South Karelia Social and Health Care District (Eksote), for example, has recorded roughly 11,500 coronavirus-related sick-leave days among its staff this year, representing about a fifth of all sick-leave days. Tuula Karhula, the director of health services at Eksote, said the infections have affected around 1,700 employees, representing about a third of total staff.

Hospital districts have had to re-assign personnel, reduce capacity and shut down non-urgent functions to ensure the sufficiency of staff and enable staff to take their summer holidays.

The staff shortage has been severe particularly in the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS).

“We were about 500 temps short in the spring, meaning we had to cut the number of beds more than ever before,” commented Veli-Matti Ulander, the acting administrative chief medical officer at HUS.

Asko Järvinen, a chief physician at HUS, added that the coronavirus is spreading in hospital wards at a faster pace than previously, forcing some wards to suspend the admission of new patients and transfer new patients to other wards.

“These reflect the high number of infections in the society and that the third and fourth vaccine doses don’t provide substantial protection against infections from the new virus variants,” he said.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT