Crista Granroth , the officer in charge of the pre-trial investigation at Helsinki Police Department, told Helsingin Sanomat yesterday morning that the suspect has yet been reached.

A WOMAN is suspected of aggravated assault, imperilment and criminal damage for spreading an unknown substance that caused symptoms to three staff members of Ateljee Bar, the rooftop bar of Hotel Torni, in Helsinki on Friday.

“She’ll definitely be found,” she assured, indicating the investigators have a good description or know the identity of the woman.

“We have a relatively solid understanding of the course of events, but I’m currently not able to comment on that publicly in more detail.”

The dangerous substance spread by the woman had yet to be identified, although samples of it were being analysed in laboratories. Granroth revealed to the newspaper that the substance is not a powder-like substance but stopped short of disclosing its state.

She also declined to comment further on the symptoms developed by the staff members, stating simply that they had to seek medical attention due to the symptoms.

“One of the offences under investigation is aggravated assault, which means that the victim has been in some kind of life-threatening condition. I believe there’s reason to suspect something along those lines at this phase of the pre-trial investigation,” she said to Helsingin Sanomat.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT