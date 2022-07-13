Helsingin Sanomat on Tuesday reported that BA.5 took over as the dominant variant in the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS) in June.

EXPERTS in Finland have voiced their concern about the epidemiological situation just as people are flocking to festivals due to the emergence of BA.5, the latest sub-variant of the omicron variant of the new coronavirus.

Lasse Lehtonen, the director of HUS Diagnostics Centre, tweeted yesterday that 42.2 per cent of laboratory tests analysed at the centre came back positive during the first week of July. Up to 88 per cent of them were attributable to either BA.5 or BA.4, both of which are highly contagious and have caused infection spikes around the world.

While the overall number of infections has yet to increase significantly in Finland, the actual number of infections is difficult to gauge because many people have the disease at home without taking a test.

“It’s possible to see that a new wave of infections caused by the BA.5 sub-variant could start before the autumn in Finland,” Olli Vapalahti, a professor of zoonotic virology at the University of Helsinki, told Helsingin Sanomat.

The BA.5 sub-variant, he said, is significant because of its exceptional ability to avoid immunity, be it natural or vaccine-induced – a consequence of changes in its spike protein. Also people with so-called hybrid immunity – immunity from both an infection and vaccine – appear to be more susceptible to being infected by the sub-variant.

“Avoiding immunity is this sub-variant’s super-ability,” described Vapalahti.

Studies indicate that the sub-variant is also more capable of infecting cultured lung cells. A University of Tokyo study, for example, found that the sub-variants were deadlier in hamsters than BA.2, an earlier sub-variant of the omicron variant.

Vapalahti reminded that the study does not necessarily indicate a higher risk of serious disease in people.

“Unlike hamsters, people have been vaccinated and infected by diseases caused by same kinds of strains before,” he explained. “There’s reason to continue monitoring the situation.”

Mika Salminen, the director of health security at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), stated to Helsingin Sanomat that the strain on hospital resources has increased moderately following the emergence of the BA.5 and BA.4 sub-variants in Finland.

“There hasn’t been anything too dramatic yet, but a rise is discernible,” he said, adding that the strain could yet increase notably due to the transmissible sub-variants.

“Even the first omicron variant was so contagious that even though we had widespread restrictions and a general mask recommendation in January, it was still spreading. The phenomenon exists and we really don’t have tools to prevent infections. Vaccines still seem to provide good protection against severe forms of the disease,” said Salminen.

