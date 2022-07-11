SIXTY-TWO PER CENT of Finns would be ready to increase work-based immigration in order to consolidate the funding of the pension system, reveals a survey by the Finnish Centre for Pensions (ETK).

Raising the pension contributions of employees and employers was the second most popular means to consolidate the funding of pensions, with 34 per cent of respondents regarding it as a good or fairly good idea and 35 per cent as a bad or fairly bad idea. A little over a quarter (26%) of respondents voiced their support for and 37 per cent their reservations about taking on greater risks when investing pension funds.

“Finns are somewhat surprisingly not supportive of seeking higher profits by increasing the risk of investment activities carried out with pension funds, even though it could be a means to reduce the upward pressure on pension contributions,” analysed Allan Paldanius, a director at ETK.

The least popular course of action was slashing the pensions of current or future pensioners. Cutting the pensions of current pensioners was deemed a bad or relatively bad idea by 84 per cent and cutting the pensions of future pensioners was deemed a bad or relatively bad idea by 83 per cent of respondents.

Public trust in the pension system has remained high despite demographic concerns, according to ETK.

About 70 per cent of respondents stated that they have confidence in the system and roughly as many that they have confidence in pension funds being managed reliably. Over a half (54%) of respondents viewed nonetheless that younger age groups have to take on a disproportional burden for pension contributions.

The survey also sought to measure public understanding of key features of the system.

The majority of respondents were aware that people are entitled to national or guarantee pension if their earnings-related pension is low (84%), that the age limit for national pension is not the same for everyone (68%) and that the majority of pension contributions are used to pay current pensions (60%).

There was some uncertainty about how delaying retirement impacts pensions. While 52 per cent of respondents knew that delaying old-age retirement results in a permanent increase in their pension, 34 per cent incorrectly regarded the statement as false.

“It would be desirable that as many as possible knew that delaying retirement raises the earnings-related pension. Everyone could thereby make decisions on when to retire based on the right information,” said Sanna Tenhunen, an economist at ETK.

More than 1,000 18–79-year-olds were interviewed for the survey in May 2022.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT