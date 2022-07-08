EK on Thursday revealed that 83 per cent of the business owners and executives who responded to its survey estimated that paying attention to biodiversity will be increasingly important for the operations and success of their business.

COMPANIES in Finland increasingly recognise the importance of biodiversity, indicates a survey carried out by the Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK).

Over half (55%) of respondents also viewed that biodiversity loss is already affecting the operating environment of businesses. Nearly half (46%) of respondents revealed that biodiversity is already a consideration in business operations.

While nearly half (43%) of respondents stated that their business has adopted objectives for taking biodiversity into account in its operations, only 13 per cent said they have established mechanisms for measuring how well the objectives are being fulfilled.

“Companies have clearly waken up to the threats posed by biodiversity loss,” said Jyri Häkämies, the director general of EK.

EK pointed out that it has become increasingly difficult for businesses to ignore issues related to biodiversity given their importance for a growing number of consumers. The survey also found that businesses are coming under pressure to promote biodiversity also from authorities, their employees and owners.

“We see that growth that supports the green transition is the only source of success for our nation and to accomplish green growth diverse expertise and full utilisation of digitalisation will be required in Finland – be it in the industries or the public sector,” told Häkämies.

More than 1,000 business owners and executives responded to the survey.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT