“We’re not getting rid of this. The coronavirus is here to stay. We can’t eradicate it with vaccines or restrictions,” he said.

FINNISH SOCIETY should move “toward the normal” in regards to the coronavirus pandemic, Asko Järvinen, the chief physician at the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS), stated on YLE TV1 on Wednesday.

While mortality from the coronavirus disease has fallen since peaking in the spring, occurring primarily among elderly people who were in poor health already before the infection, the incidence of the virus has remained at a high level, according to wastewater analyses carried out by the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

Officials in South-west Finland have estimated that the number of infections is up to six times as high as official statistics.

Järvinen reminded that despite the high incidence of infections the epidemiological situation is better this summer than in the two previous ones because the risk of serious disease is very low for vaccinated people. Infections, he added, are increasingly detected in hospitals as incidental infections – that is, in patients who were admitted to hospital for other reasons.

In HUS, for example, there are roughly a dozen “real” coronavirus patients, according to him. The hospital system is being burdened more by the acute shortage of nurses.

He stated to the public broadcasting company that he is not supportive of offering fourth vaccine injections to the wider population, instead of only the elderly and risk groups. Vaccines in Finland, he argued, provide better protection than in many other countries given that they have been administered at a longer interval.

“Our third vaccine doses give protection that is comparable more with fourth doses elsewhere,” he told.

The situation has improved also due to the development of treatments to Covid-19, such as the newly adopted Paxlovid, an orally administered Covid-19 medicine by Pfizer. The antiviral medicine, however, is not suitable for everyone suffering from the disease and its use has been challenging due to its combined effect with other medicines, the public broadcaster reported earlier in July.

Järvinen underscored that it is important to make any decisions on vaccines and restrictions based on expert information. “It shouldn’t be the result of an acclamation in the media.”

THL on Wednesday said it is planning on expanding its recommendation for fourth vaccine doses to cover all 65-year-olds and older as of 15 August, all 60-year-olds and older as of 1 September and to all 12–59-year-olds at high risk of severe forms of the disease as of 1 September.

Hanna Nohynek, a chief physician at THL, pointed out that the epidemic is “very likely” to intensify in the autumn as the vaccine protection of older people and risk groups is beginning to slowly wane.

“A severe coronavirus disease is rare in younger people, and three doses continue to provide them excellent protection against the serious disease. There are presently no grounds for vaccinating all healthy under 60-year-olds for the fourth time,” she said.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT