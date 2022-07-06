THE FINNISH TAX ADMINISTRATION on Tuesday revealed it has found 19.5 million euros worth of unpaid taxes, including eight million euros in unpaid income taxes, during a five-year campaign to monitor activity in the restaurant industry.

“No so-called million-euro cases have been detected in recent years, as signs of the cases have been detected at an early phase. There have been cases, however, with hundreds of thousands of euros in unpaid taxes,” revealed Tarja Valsi, the audit director at the Tax Administration.

Officials at the Tax Administration are preparing to carry out tax audits and other inspections in hundreds of food restaurants across the country starting early next year.

“Although most restaurant owners pay their taxes diligently, there is regrettably much shadow-economy activity in the restaurant industry. At the Tax Administration, we receive volumes of information about payment transactions related to business activity, along with other information, so owners will be caught for avoiding taxes or concealing income,” she said.

The Tax Administration said a restaurant circumventing taxes is typically a small or middle-sized pub or a kebab or pizza restaurant.

“We have observed that the majority of companies avoiding taxes are acting deliberately and concocting complicated arrangements to avoid tax payments. Only few companies in the restaurant industry actually fail to pay taxes because of lack of know-how,” told Valsi.

Another typical feature of such establishments is that they pay their employees so poorly, at times without reporting, that the employees are also entitled to unemployment benefits.

“Our observations suggest that in many restaurants the actual income of employees is comprised of an official wage that is a few hundred euros, wages paid under the counter and unemployment benefits. This constitutes not only tax avoidance, but also the misuse of social security benefits,” said Valsi.

“In order to weed out the phenomenon, effective co-operation and information exchange is required.”

Such business owners often also continue to avoid taxes in spite of an earlier tax audit.

The Tax Administration recommended that consumers favour card payments to facilitate investigating tax avoidance by making sure a record of each transaction is created. Consumers should also request a receipt that itemises the prices making up the total.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT