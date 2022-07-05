While trains between the two localities were replaced with coaches, several trains were stuck in Hämeenlinna, Parkano, Tampere and Toijala between Sunday and Monday.

VR , the Finnish state-owned railway company, is facing a bill of hundreds of thousands of euros over the chaos caused by a nearly one-day delay in replacing a railway bridge between Tampere and Toijala at Midsummer.

The delays were particularly bad, as long as 24 hours, for passengers on overnight sleeper trains. Helsingin Sanomat, for example, wrote about a passenger whose train from Pasila to Rovaniemi was stuck in Hämeenlinna for 16 hours.

Merja Tuunanen, the director of public relations at VR, on Monday told the newspaper that passengers whose train was late by at least an hour may be entitled to compensation equalling 25 per cent of their fare and passengers whose train was late by at least two hours to compensation equalling 50 per cent of their fare under EU regulation on the rights and obligations of rail passengers.

The state-owned company’s own guidelines state additionally that the full fare will be refunded if a train is late by more than four hours.

YLE on Monday reported that the railway company has already received thousands of compensation claims with a total value of an estimated 200,000 euros. Julia Stolp, a communications expert at VR, said the company has also received compensation for additional costs caused by the delay.

“They’re being process on a case-by-case basis,” she said. “We understand that some passengers have had to make their own decisions, like independently taking a taxi to the airport, and are seeking compensation for the fare from us.”

Tuunanen said to Helsingin Sanomat that VR has assigned all available resources to processing the requests, to make sure they are processed without undue delay.

With VR also facing costs from the coach services it organised and overtime work of its staff, the total cost of the chaos on railways will rise to several hundreds of thousands, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT