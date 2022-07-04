The indicator fell by 2.7 points from the previous month and by 9.7 points from the previous year to -14.3, the lowest reading in the entire 27-year history of the indicator. The long-term average for the indicator is -1.8.

THE VIEWS of Finns on the economy took a marked turn for the worse in June, reveals the latest consumer confidence indicator published by Statistics Finland.

The 990 responses collected for the survey indicate that people’s expectations about their own and the national economy in the next 12 months were very pessimistic, the former more so than ever before since 1995. The respondents also assessed their own, current economic situation pronouncedly pessimistically.

Consumers also considered the time as the least favourable ever for buying durable goods.

Public expectations for inflation in the next 12 months were similarly higher than ever before, with the respondents estimating that consumers have risen by 6.6 per cent in the past year and would rise by another 6.3 per cent in the next year.

Finnish consumers estimated, however, that their own financial situation remained good and that the threat of furloughs or lay-offs remained fairly limited.

The responses were collected on 1–15 June.

According to the Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK), business confidence similarly continued to deteriorate in June. Director Sami Pakarinen revealed that last month marked already the fourth consecutive month of deteriorating business confidence, as services were the only sector where confidence crept up slightly.

Service providers gauged, though, that their overall situation has eroded further in recent months in spite of rising sales volumes.

“The decline in confidence is now occurring very differently than during the pandemic, when services came crashing down at once. We are now moving in a more traditional and calm way, led by construction,” said Pakarinen.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT