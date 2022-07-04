Eveliina Tuovinen , a meteorologist at the Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI), on Sunday told Helsingin Sanomat that the hot weather will give way to lower temperatures and scattered showers later this week.

THE CAPITAL REGION of Finland will bask in the last day of what has been a 10-day heatwave on Monday.

“It’s looking like we’re getting some respite from the heat and hopefully a bit of rain too,” she commented.

Today is set to be the last day for the time being with temperatures of over 25°C in Uusimaa. The forecast promises temperatures of 20–25°C for Tuesday and 18–20°C for Wednesday. Showers are forecast to occur occasionally starting on Tuesday and more frequently, with the possibility of a few rumbles of thunder, starting on Thursday.

No major storms are expected to develop this week, though.

Tuovinen confirmed that no new heatwave is presently on the horizon, reminding that temperatures of over 25°C have already persisted for 10 days. “It’d be unusual if we got a wave like that here. This is more about returning to normal.”

She explained that cooler air is expected to stream into the country, dragging temperatures below seasonal averages, due to the subsiding of a dominant high-pressure.

The spell of hot weather is set to end this week also in other parts of Finland. Tuovinen said Monday will be warm in large parts of the country, but temperatures will start sliding and showers developing as of Tuesday.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT