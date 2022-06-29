With the block set to remain over Finland until Sunday, the weather is forecast to stay hot and bright this week, Antti Kokko , a meteorologist at the Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI), stated to Helsingin Sanomat on Tuesday.

THE BLOCKING HIGH that has sent temperatures soaring in recent days is likely to remain stationary until next weekend.

Temperatures are forecast to remain over 25°C in the coming days, falling short of the highs witnessed in many areas on Monday. Saturday, however, is expected to be the hottest day of the week.

“Saturday looks set to be very hot and mostly bright. Temperatures of over 30°C should be seen widely in southern and central parts of the country, North Ostrobothnia, Kainuu and maybe Southern Lapland,” he commented.

A turn in the weather is expected to take place on Sunday. The blocking high should start moving east, allowing a low-pressure system to take over and make rains and thunderstorms possible in all areas of Finland.

“Sunday is also looking like a slightly cooler day,” said Kokko.

The weekly mean temperature is expected to be 4–7°C higher than average, according to MTV.

The weather will then become more unstable, although the 25°C-mark may be under threat in Southern and Central Finland on Monday. Starting on Tuesday, temperatures will drop to the 20–25°C range in most parts and to the 15–20°C range in the northernmost parts of the country.

“It seems like the low-pressure front will define the weather for some time.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT