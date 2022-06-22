Travellers from non-EU and non-Schengen countries will thus no longer be required to have a certificate of coronavirus vaccination or negative test result, or get tested for the coronavirus disease in order to enter Finland.

THE MINISTRY of the Interior has announced that all entry restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic will be lifted at the borders of Finland on 30 June.

“Health authorities have judged that no health grounds remain for restrictions at external borders,” reads a press release published by the Ministry of the Interior.

Internal border controls, that is health-security measures affecting passengers from other parts of the EU or Schengen Area, were lifted at the beginning of the year.

The removal of restrictions at external borders, the ministry stated, is expected to prompt an increase in traffic from third countries, including across the eastern border. The volumes will depend on factors such as the willingness of Russian nationals to travel and the number of valid visas.

The Ministry of the Interior also said it has no knowledge of the restrictions on cross-border traffic that may be imposed by Russia after 30 June.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT