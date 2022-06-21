“According to the forecast, the thermometer should show 26–28°C with the exception of Lapland. It’ll be the first broader period of warm weather this summer. So far we’ve only had a single day with temperatures of over 25°C, in May,” he commented to the public broadcasting company on Monday.

THE MIDSUMMER is forecast to be hot, according to Matti Huutonen , a meteorologist at YLE.

Rainy fronts will track toward northern parts of the country between Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures are then forecast to start rising closer to the 20°C-mark with the strengthening of a high-pressure system located south-east of Finland.

“Thursday’s rainy front is larger, but people in the south don’t have to worry about getting wet,” said Huutonen.

Also the night temperatures are to be fairly high, hovering around 15°C in Southern Finland, at Midsummer.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI) has issued forest-fire for Åland and Southwest Finland. Huutonen pointed out that with no rains forecast to the regions, the warnings may become an obstacle to the lighting bonfires.

Helsingin Sanomat on Monday wrote that the weather is indeed expected to be fair at Midsummer, despite the oft-heard caveat about forecast uncertainty. “It does look like that,” confirmed Hannu Valta, a meteorologist at FMI.

Valta pointed out that the warm air that is expected to arrive in Finland on Thursday is linked to the recent heatwave in Central Europe. If the warm air manages to spread across the country, the mercury could rise over 25°C as high up north as Utsjoki, Lapland.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT